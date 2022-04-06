Edmonton's downtown Rotary Club offering support for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

The Rotary Club of Edmonton's downtown chapter has been supporting Ukrainian refugees directly, with a unique connection.

Club member Anna Wieczorek lives in Warsaw, Poland.

"Having somebody who's a member of the club, who was directly involved with refugees on the ground just gave us a really special opportunity," club president Jim Saunderson told CBC's Radio Active on Wednesday.

"She's almost a bit of an angel."

9:41 Helping refugees in Poland We hear how the downtown branch of the Rotary Club of Edmonton is stepping up, with the help of a Polish member. 9:41

A pandemic coincidence

It was through Rotary that Wieczorek first found herself in Edmonton in 1991, and made lasting friendships.

She was a member of her local club for years, but when the pandemic hit and the world went online, Wieczorek reconnected with her Canadian friends.

"Our club was meeting on Zoom and Anna asked if she could join us. We thought for about 60 seconds and said, 'Sure, why not?'" Saunderson said.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Wieczorek jumped into action in Warsaw with the club's support.

"Rotary gave me a lot," she said. "And I always thought I should give back."

Support, shelter and suitcases

Since Ukrainian refugees started arriving in Poland, Wieczorek has helped some find shelter and support.

She shares updates of her work on the Edmonton club's Facebook page , including posts about one key project: buying dozens of suitcases for Ukrainians.

"I noticed that most of the refugees arrive here with their belongings in trash bags," Wieczorek said. "Buying a new suitcase for people here would be like giving them back their dignity."

So far the Rotary has raised more than $12,000 to support Wieczorek's efforts, and distributed dozens of suitcases.

Since the conflict began Poland has accepted more than two million Ukrainian refugees.

"Around one in 10 people in Poland is now Ukrainian," Wieczorek said. "All of our lives are now connected with these people, and we do our best."

Saunderson says here in Edmonton, many of the Rotary's members share Polish or Ukrainian backgrounds.

"It really has been hitting a nerve with everyone within our club to be able to feel that you're doing something direct for those people that are similar to our own relatives," he said.

Sponsoring a home for refugees

Rotary meetings are held every Monday, with Wieczorek Zoom-ing in and the club continuing to raise money.

The next step is joining other groups from Europe, the U.S. and Poland to support a building in Ostrówek that will house refugees.

"They need bedding. They need food. There's children. They need books so that they can continue their learning and live a normal child's life," said Saunderson.

Wierczorek (left) stands with a woman who escaped from Mariupol, Ukraine. The woman arrived in Warsaw with her family's belongings in a garbage bag. The Rotary Club provided her with new suitcases. (Submitted by Jim Saunderson)

For Wieczorek, being the club's eyes on the ground is not a role she takes lightly.

"It's a great responsibility," she said.

"I try to observe the reality, I try to respond to their needs immediately. So that's why we're constantly online with my club members from Edmonton and we discuss very often what is necessary, what would I need here to, to help them?"