One man seriously injured after truck rolls in west Edmonton following brief chase with police

Five people were taken to hospital after a vehicle rollover early Friday, which happened after a brief police chase, Edmonton police said in a news release.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers started following a Dodge Ram truck after a licence plate check found it was registered to an owner wanted on several firearms-related warrants, police said.

When the vehicle "entered into a criminal flight from police," officers backed off, stated a news release.

The driver of the truck was westbound on 107th before it lost control at the traffic circle at 142nd Street. It rolled, ending up lying on the driver's side.

One of the occupants was pinned inside the truck and had to be extricated by firefighters, while the other four were able to get out on heir own, said the news release.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services said the individual who had been pinned is in serious but stable condition in hospital, while other sustained injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening.

Police collision investigators were on scene for several hours, disrupting traffic during the morning commute.