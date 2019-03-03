300 girls train alongside Olympian at Edmonton hockey festival

About 300 girls got a unique lesson on Sunday at Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton when they skated alongside Olympian and Canadian women's hockey champion Natalie Spooner.

Spooner taught girls between the ages of 7 and 14 years old hockey skills and gave motivational advice.

Young female hockey players in peewee, atom and novice levels came from around the region to take part in the first annual Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest .

Spooner said along with enjoying the game, there's a lot to learn from the sport.

300 girls got to participate in a skills and conditioning clinic at Rogers Place. 1:33

"It's the other things things you learn through playing hockey — teamwork, being a great teammate, hard work, putting in that extra effort to achieve your dreams," she said.

She said playing sports as a youth taught her a lot of skills and she hopes teaching the younger generation will inspire them to pursue their goals.

"By me being here, I can you know spark their dream and maybe make them work a little bit harder and realize that if they work hard, they can get there too."

Kali Boichuk, a 12-year-old peewee A player on a boys' team in Saskatoon called the Wild Rebels, said the session with Spooner was challenging fun.

"It's really nice to meet someone you can look up to," Boichuk said. "My goal is to make Team Canada."

The girls hockey fest took place in six locations in Alberta, including Edmonton.

"This is super exciting to know that there's so many young girls getting into hockey," Spooner said.