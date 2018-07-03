Paul McCartney to play Edmonton's Rogers Place this fall

Beatles legend Paul McCartney will bring his Freshen Up tour to Edmonton's Rogers Place at the end of September.

Tickets for the Sept. 30 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 13 through Ticketmaster. Presale tickets will also be available through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan service.

The Edmonton date is one of four announced Tuesday. The others, all in September, will be in Quebec City, Montreal and Winnipeg.

"We've always had such a fantastic time playing shows in Canada," McCartney, 76, said on his website.

"We can't wait to return in September for what should be another special run of shows. We are looking forward to freshening up our show and playing some of our songs from the new album alongside those songs we know you like to hear. Get ready to rock Canada!"

The Freshen Up tour marks McCartney's first series of live dates since the One on One tour in 2016 and 2017.

McCartney's next album, Egypt Station, is scheduled to be released Sept. 7 on Capitol Records. Recorded in Los Angeles, London and Sussex, England, it will be his first full album of all-new material since 2013's NEW.

Two singles from Egypt Station — I Don't Know and Come On To Me — were released last month.

McCartney last played Edmonton in November 2012. His two sold-out shows at Rexall Place were celebrated with several special events staged by the City of Edmonton.