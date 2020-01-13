'Noxious spray' used during robbery attempt at Southgate mall

One suspect was arrested Monday afternoon following an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Southgate Centre.

Two other suspects fled the scene and are still at large, Edmonton police said Monday in a news release.

The suspects deployed "some sort of noxious spray" during the robbery, police said.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has evacuated the north side of the mall for ventilation purposes.

Officers responded to a robbery call at the mall, 110th Street and 51st Avenue, at about 12:25 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.