Traffic stop leads to arrest of man wanted for 14 Edmonton robberies

A man wanted in connection with a three-month crime spree that targeted convenience and liquor stores across south Edmonton now faces more than 30 robbery and weapons-related charges.

The 22-year-old Wetaskiwin man was arrested on warrants Thursday near Innisfail, during a traffic stop by the RCMP.

Edmonton police said the man faces 31 charges for a string of 14 commercial robberies that happened between May 3 and July 16.

In each case, the male suspect walked into a convenience store or a liquor store carrying various weapons, including a crow bar and box cutter, and demanded cash from the clerks, Edmonton police said Friday in a news release.

No one was injured during the robberies.