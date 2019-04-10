Road-rage driver who attacked woman with crowbar remains free on bail

An Edmonton man who attacked a stranger with a crowbar and broke both her arms will remain free for at least another month.

Jared Eliasson was sentenced in December 2019 to three-and-a-half years for aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and mischief. With credit for time already served and strict house arrest, he still has two years less a day to serve on that sentence, which is supposed to be followed by three years of probation.

Moments after he was sentenced last year the Court of Appeal granted his release, because he was appealing his conviction.

That appeal was heard on Dec. 2, and last week the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and ordered Eliasson to turn himself in by noon on Dec. 16.

Eliasson's lawyer appeared before Court of Appeal Justice Frans Slatter the day before to ask that his client be allowed to remain free on bail until the court could hear his sentencing appeal.

The province's highest court agreed to Eliasson's request.

He will be on 24-hour house arrest until at least Jan. 19, 2021, which is the date for the next sentence appeal sitting. There's no guarantee his case will be heard that day. His sentence appeal has not been scheduled.

Eliasson's victim was outraged to hear her attacker would not be behind bars this Christmas.

Chelsey Schendzielorz speaking outside the Edmonton courthouse in December 2019 after her attacker was sentenced. (Dave Bajer/CBC )

"I'm very disheartened about that because it's been almost four years and he's still sitting at home," said Chelsey Schendzielorz. "I want him behind bars. I want him to suffer consequences for what he did."

She said she continues to be plagued by physical problems from the attack.

"If my elbow pops out, I can hardly move my right arm," she said. "My left arm, well, it's fused together with a metal bar."

On March 7, 2017, Schendzielorz honked at Eliasson, whose small car was blocking an intersection in the King Edward Park neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton.

The encounter was captured on Schendzielorz's dashboard camera.

She drove a couple of blocks to park in front of her house. As she sat chatting on the phone, a car drove and parked behind her.

She said the driver got out holding a crowbar and hit her twice, breaking both her arms.

Eliasson's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.