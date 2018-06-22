Edmonton firefighters battle blaze in vacant Riverdale home

Edmonton fire crews battled a blaze in a vacant Riverdale home Friday evening.

Witnesses said the fire near 92nd Street and 102nd Avenue started shortly before 6 p.m. Firefighters were on scene about four minutes after receiving the call, said district chief Grant Johnson.

Four rigs and 16 firefighters responded, he said. When they arrived, flames were coming from the back of the abandoned house.

About a dozen bystanders watched as firefighters cut holes in the roof to clear out smoke.

The flames were brought under control quickly, Grant said.

When firefighters entered the building, they didn't find anybody — or anything — inside.

Larry Dudus, who lives two doors down, said the abandoned building should be torn down as it's used by squatters.

"It's non-stop with the squatting," he said. "I've phoned the city and police so many times. I have it on speed dial. And nothing gets done."

Grant said the cause of the fire is unknown. Fire investigators were on scene Friday evening.