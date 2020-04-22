Edmonton Riverboat springs a leak, charts course to summer restoration

After springing a leak, the Edmonton Riverboat is set to chart a course upstream for some major repairs.

The ship, formerly known as the Edmonton Queen, got skewered by its own moorings last month as the icy North Saskatchewan River began to thaw.

Heaving sheets of ice pushed the boat into its pilings — large, concrete-filled steel poles that are normally used to steer the boat to dock — leaving the ship to list precariously on its starboard side.

Boat owner Jay Esterer said rapidly thawing ice jams triggered a tsunami of water and ice, causing river levels to rise and fall by more than three metres overnight.

"I was shocked," Esterer said. "At the time when it all started, there weren't holes in the boat yet, but when the water receded, that was when the problems began."

As the ice melted, the boat began to shift and the pilings pierced the hull. A compartment at the back of the boat was flooded with icy water.

"It has a big hole in the back and it has a big hole in the front," Esterer said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"The piles generally stick three metres above the water. In this case, they were a few metres below the water, allowing the boat to get on top of them. When the water went down, that's when the damage occurred."

A patch and a prayer

Each piling needs to be pulled out "like a bad tooth," Esterer said, but that can't happen until the holes have been patched — a job that requires the help of a dive team.

On Wednesday, divers went below the surface of the icy water to create a temporary patch, jamming wedges of wood between the hull and the piles to slow the leak enough so the water could be pumped out.

"We have a wooden enclosure around the piles inside the boat and covering the hole," Esterer said.

"Now we'll build a steel box around the wooden box. And then at that point, we can then cut the piles below the boat, allowing the piles to hopefully drop away and the boat will then be free."

The Edmonton Riverboat was damaged during spring thaw. The hull was pierced, flooding a compartment in the ship's stern. 0:16

A jetboat rescue

After the pilings are removed, the leaking boat will be stoppered enough to travel a few kilometres upstream to a small park at the mouth of Whitemud Creek.

Once beached, the 300-tonne ship will be hauled from the water so the damage to its hull and below-deck cabins can be repaired.

In an attempt to lighten the journey upstream, anything not bolted down has already been removed from inside the ship, Esterer said.

"After we get it off the piles then it's a boat again. Even though it has this enormous damage to it, it can be moved upstream.

"It will take two or three jetboats."

Once it's relocated upstream, Esterer expects the boat can be repaired within a few weeks. All of the damages, with the exception of the broken pilings, will be covered by insurance, he said.

I never bought the boat to make money. I bought it just to bring it back to life again. - Jay Esterer

Esterer bought the boat in 2016 for more than $550,000. After years of inactivity, the boat underwent a full restoration and began operating in 2018 as a floating bar, restaurant and event space.

Esterer hopes the boat will be ready for river cruises by mid-summer.

"My hope is that the COVID restrictions are lifted enough and we can give everyone masks and have a Canada Day celebration," Esterer said.

"I never bought the boat to make money. I bought it just to bring it back to life again. I didn't want to see it disappear and that's still my goal."