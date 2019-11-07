Edmonton paddler discovers 65-million-year-old tree stump on riverbank pee break

Mike Lees has become a paleontologist-in-training after an impromptu pee break in Edmonton's river valley led to the discovery of a petrified tree stump from the time of the dinosaurs.

"We pulled over at a very inopportune spot for an emergency pee and this is how we can across this particular item," Lees said in an interview Wednesday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"It's the whole base of a tree stump. I'm no archeologist or paleontologist. The only reason I discovered it is because I almost peed on it."

"You count the rings in the tree and that's how I knew it was a tree and not a rock, even though it looks like a rock and sounds like a rock."

Lees and a friend were paddling on the Northern Saskatchewan River in October when nature called.

As they pulled their canoes onto the bank, something caught Lees' eye. A video of the encounter captures his unfiltered excitement.

'This is a tree dude'

"I've never seen this before. This is a tree dude. It's f---king stone," Lees said at the time. "It's a fossilized f---king tree, man.

"Look at these layers. This is bark. This is f---king bark. This has probably been under here for ever and ever and ever."

Mike Lees was canoeing on the North Saskatchewan River when he discovered a petrified tree stump. 0:23

Lees sent photographs of the fossil to researchers at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller. Paleontologists there estimated the stump was at least 65 million years old, Lees said.

"I would have never expected to find something like this. It's exciting," Lees said.

"There are portions of the river in downtown in Edmonton that are really untouched and it's a goldmine for fossils and all sorts of neat things."

Despite its age, researchers were not keen to orchestrate their own excavation of the rock. Due to erosion over the decades, it has moved from its original location, making it less scientifically valuable.

However, if Lees and his friends manage to move it, researchers at the University of Alberta would be keen to have it, he said.

Lees and his friends have tried repeatedly to move the fossil but have been so far foiled by its weight. (Mike Lees)

Petrified wood — wood turned into stone through mineralization — is common in Alberta but like any other paleontological find, there are rules around collecting it.

Under the Historical Resources Act, fossils can not be removed from a provincial park, national park or designated protected area.

Removing petrified wood on public lands is also not allowed, unless it's clearly visible on the surface of the ground and a permit is obtained from the provincial government.

'We tried to pick it up and we failed'

The stump will officially remain the property of the Crown but Lees has attained the permit to move it.

But there is a problem. The one-metre stump is heavy. Really, really heavy.

"I'm guessing it's a couple thousand pounds for sure. We tried to pick it up and we failed."

Lees and his friends have staged multiple attempts to extract it. The first attempt involved a large hunting boat. A second attempt involved a barge made of rain barrels and a crew of six men.

At this point, in order to extract it, a helicopter would probably be best.​​​​​ - Mike Lees

Lees plans to build a bigger barge but with winter on the horizon, he's running out of time. He fears the stump may disappear as the river freezes this winter and then floods next spring.

"We have a professional group that's going to come in with a barge and some machinery that's needed in order to lift it properly and not sink the ship at the same time.

"At this point, in order to extract it, a helicopter would probably be best."