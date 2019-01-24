On the pond: How the Edmonton Oilers sharpened their skills on outdoor rinks

Long before he became coach of the Edmonton Oilers, Ken Hitchcock was just another Canadian kid at the rink.

"I loved my time there. We used to play every Saturday morning and Sunday morning," Hitchcock recalled in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "It was tremendous."

Hitchcock's father was the longtime caretaker for the community rinks in the Ottewell and Holyrood neighbourhoods, and his winters were spent playing shinny at both.

"I played at both rinks and I was the best player at both. That's what I was told," Hitchcock said with a chuckle.

"We used to come from elementary and middle school right to the rink and spend the whole day there. It was fun."

Ken Hitchcock behind the bench with the Edmonton Oilers. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

As the cold Alberta winter takes hold, Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly is exploring the hundreds of outdoor rinks which provide hardy Edmontonians a chance to lace up their skates — and the volunteers who keep them running.

For the latest edition of the Rink Checker segment, Connolly visited Rogers Arena to investigate how this time-honoured Canadian tradition shaped the Edmonton Oilers.

Team captain Connor McDavid remembers spending endless hours on the ice during his childhood in Toronto. He and his friends were always willing to make do.

"I played a lot. After school with my brother and a couple of buddies, we would go find a pond and shovel it off," McDavid said.

"There was actually a baseball diamond that used to get flooded as a rink across the street.

"There would always be lots of games going on. I definitely played a lot out there."

'Good winters'

Jesse Puljujarvi is no stranger to makeshift ice or brutally cold winters. When he was a child back in Sweden, his father would clear ice for Puljujarvi and his friends.

"I did it many times when I was kid and it's fun," he said. "We had good winters there."

Our Rinkchecker goes big league! Connor McDavid, Milan Lucic, and other Oilers share their memories of skating on community outdoor rinks. 4:58

When he's not training at Rogers Place, Puljujarvi continues to make use of Edmonton's community rinks when he can.

"They're pretty good but on holidays, they're not open," he said. "I don't know why. I tried on Christmas, the 25th and I couldn't skate. There was lots of snow."

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was the only player Connolly interviewed that may have missed out on the quintessential Canadian experience of skating outside.

He blames the mild West Coast winters.

"I'm from Vancouver so I didn't get a great experience as most Canadian kids growing up," he said.

"I tried to flood my backyard a few times but it didn't work out too well."