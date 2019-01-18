Rink Checker: Edmonton AM profiles city's best skating spots

Impervious to the bone-chilling temperatures, a legion of dedicated volunteers trade in their free time to maintain Edmonton's community rinks.

These ice surfaces are a cornerstone of city neighbourhoods in winter, giving throngs of foolhardy Edmontonians a chance to lace up their skates.

As we head into the final half of this winter, CBC Radio's Edmonton AM is introducing a new weekly segment, in which we'll showcase the city's best rinks and the volunteers who maintain them.

Host Mark Connolly will visit a different community rink and find out what it takes to keep the ice — and operations — smooth.

Tune in Friday morning at 7:20 AM to hear our own Andrew and Randall talk rinks!

Connolly visited the new community ice rink in the southeast Edmonton neighbourhood of Holyrood earlier this week.

Andrew Ambrocichuk, the rink's facilities director, said running a rink comes with its challenges.

"For me, it's time. It's time," Ambrocichuk said. "It's difficult because it eats time out of your regular workday."

After more than a year of working with the city on planning and construction, the community league-run rink welcomed its first round of skaters last weekend. The facility will host its grand opening Saturday at 5 p.m.

"So far, people are excited. A lot of people were worried it wasn't going to be open this year," Ambrocichuk said.

"We feel really good. We're about ready to celebrate here."

We kick off CBC Rink Checker this morning at 7:20 am with a visit to Holyrood. That's where dad Morgan Allen with his sons Luke and Seth along with Daniel Smith with his son Emery.

Randall Frye, the rink co-ordinator for Holyrood, is feeling more laid back about the work ahead.

"It takes time," he said with a chuckle. "Once the ice is here, it's not that bad, it runs itself."

Frye knows how he wants to celebrate the grand opening.

"Fireworks. Some chili. Some libations."

It's a beautiful day and our new rink is officially open! Come on down for a skate!

Our grand opening celebration is a week away:

Tune in weekly for the latest edition of Edmonton AM's Rink Checker. If you would like Mark Connolly to visit your community, email us at edmontonam@cbc.ca with details of your rink story.