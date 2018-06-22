Edmonton reveals potential pot shop locations

If you're looking to buy marijuana in Edmonton legally this fall, you won't have to look far.

On Friday, the city released a randomly ordered list of applicants who can meet with city developers to submit their permit application.

The list contains 242 applications and proposed locations, said Calvin Chan, a planner with the city.

People hoping to set up a pot shop in Edmonton can submit their development permit applications starting Monday morning.

But not all of the proposed locations will come to fruition.

Those at the top of the list will meet with city staff first. That means some people have a better chance of getting their permits approved than others, as the city will review applications in the order they're received.

"Part of the reason why we posted that list is for people to see where they land," Chan told CBC News. "If they see that they're lower on the list, they may decide to cancel that appointment."

People and businesses might withdraw their application due to a city rule that requires cannabis retail spaces be at least 200 metres apart, Chan said.

"As earlier locations are reviewed and approved, they will invariably prevent others nearby from opening," he said, adding that applicants can't change their proposed location. The locations also aren't guaranteed.

"Part of what we also don't want is for people to spend $5,600, which is the [development permit application] fee, and would likely get refused if there's already a store that's been approved for near their location."

The required separation distance will help prevent cannabis retailers from crowding certain areas like Whyte Avenue, where there are 23 proposed locations.

Edmonton has a rule that requires cannabis retail spaces be at least 200 metres apart. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

People were allowed to submit several applications for free to the lottery. A Liquor Depot employee was granted 26 permit application appointments, while Fire and Flower Inc. has 10.

Thirty-three applicants withheld their name and proposed location from being published publicly.

An application from Misty Brownlee and her husband fell toward the bottom of the list, landing at 232.

"We're not that concerned about where we fell on the list given the potential — still potential — legalization date of Oct. 17," Brownlee said. "It's still a ways away."

She said they plan to go ahead with the appointment with city planners, but said she hadn't considered that a nearby location could be claimed before they get a chance to submit a development permit.

Brownlee is hoping to set up shop on 3444 99 Street NW. The two closest proposed locations are at 3342 Parsons Road, which is approximately 190 metres away. The applications for those spaces are 183rd and 205th on the list.

Brownlee said she would apply for a different location at a later date if need be.

The city said more applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis in late summer or early fall.