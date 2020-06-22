Edmonton restaurants close after staff, patrons test positive for COVID-19

At least five Edmonton restaurants have voluntarily closed their doors after staff or customers recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Greta Bar, at 10141 109th St., closed on Thursday after a customer tested positive for the virus.

In an Instagram post, restaurant management said the customer was at the restaurant on June 14, sitting at a table with several of the restaurant staff.

Greta Bar said staff working that day will be tested, The bar is also urging customers who were there on June 14 to be tested.

"We have been in communication with the health authority and are not being 'shut down' but rather are taking this measure proactively given the potential health risks involved," reads the Instagram post.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and out of respect and caring for all those in our society who are immunocompromised, seniors or are otherwise susceptible to the virus, we have decided to temporarily close the downtown Edmonton location."

In a Facebook post, the Pint confirmed that two employees at its downtown location, 10125 109th St., have tested positive for COVID-19. The employees last worked on June 13.

The Pint, which is next door to Greta Bar, will remain closed until staff have been tested, the Facebook post said.

"There have been multiple closures of our peers this week in Edmonton due to various staff testing positive for COVID-19," reads the statement issued Sunday.

"We at the Pint Downtown want to confirm that we received confirmation Saturday evening that one of our team members tested positive-asymptomatic, and then learned this morning that another tested positive-asymptomatic.

"Though this is a voluntary closure for the betterment of our staff and clientele, we are in contact with AHS to ensure we are clear and confident to resume employing great people and serving the best people in Edmonton."

In a statement on social media on Sunday, MKT Beer Market at 8101 Gateway Blvd said it decided to close after one of its employees tested positive for the virus.

The employee, who was asymptomatic, is self isolating at home. During the self-imposed closure, the restaurant is requiring all of its employees get tested. The restaurant will undergo an "electrostatic disinfection."

Round 2 at 8130 Gateway Blvd. is also temporarily closed. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said a person who tested positive for the virus was on the premises on June 12.

"While none of our staff have tested positive, our whole staff will be re-testing this weekend as a precaution," reads the statement, issued Wednesday.

"Although the AHS said that we are cleared to open, we have decided to temporarily close until all our staff receive the new test results.

"The safety of our staff and customers are our priority, and don't want to take any risks. We advise everyone to get tested as well, even if you are asymptomatic."

Restaurants, bars, lounges and cafes are no longer be limited to half capacity, although they still have to follow distancing rules and seat no more than six people per table.