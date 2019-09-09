Edmonton restaurant worker with hep A prompts public advisory

Alberta Health Services issued a public alert Monday after it confirmed a food handler at a south Edmonton restaurant had been infected with hepatitis A.

Diners who ate at London Local, at 2307 Ellwood Dr. SW, between Aug. 13 and Aug. 18 or between Aug. 20 and Aug. 24, or on Aug. 29, may have been exposed to the disease and should immediately call Health Link at 811 for assessment of exposure and risk.

Diners who call will be advised if they are eligible for immunization, which can only be provided within 14 days following exposure and can prevent illness from occurring.

"While we believe the risk to the public is low, hepatitis A is a serious infection," said Dr. Chris Sikora, medical officer of health for the AHS Edmonton Zone, in a news release Monday.

Diners should monitor for symptoms of hepatitis A for up to 50 days, as illness can occur from 15 to 50 days after exposure, AHS said.

Symptoms include tiredness, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and fever, followed by jaundice.

Some people, especially young children, may get hepatitis A without symptoms; however, they are still infectious to others.

Individuals can also contract the illness indirectly by ingestion of contaminated food or water.

The restaurant has been cleaned, inspected, and approved as safe by AHS Environmental Public Health.