Downtown's Hardware Grill permanently closed, owners say

Downtown fine dining restaurant Hardware Grill is closing its doors.

Owners Larry and Melinda Stewart announced the news over social media on Saturday.

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you that Hardware Grill is permanently closed for business," they wrote on Twitter, posting from the restaurant's account. "Our employees were hardworking, dedicated and we are grateful for their service."

The restaurant, on the corner of 97th Street and Jasper Avenue, has been in operation for more than 20 years, and is featured in the latest edition of Anne Hardy's Where to Eat in Canada. Hardy noted that the restaurant is known for its extraordinary wine list, and its "warm, familiar and reliable" cooking. Specialities are meats from the grill including rack of Alberta lamb and Alberta beef tenderloin.

On Sept. 2, the restaurant noted it would be closed until Sept. 5 for repairs.

CBC reached out to the restaurant for comment Sunday, but has yet to receive a response.