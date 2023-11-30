Researcher studying why jackrabbits thrive in Edmonton

An Edmonton researcher is about to embark on a study that looks into why white-tailed jackrabbit populations are booming in the province's capital city despite a sharp decline elsewhere.

Darcy Visscher, an associate professor of biology at The King's University, told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM his research team has received $100,000 to tag jackrabbits with GPS trackers to understand where they're coming from and why they are drawn to urban centres.

Visscher said his work revolves around urban ecology and whether human activity changes how animals use natural spaces. He said the jackrabbits in Edmonton have become well-adapted to living alongside humans.

Looking into jackrabbit populations that date back to the early 1990s, he and his colleagues have found populations are about 80 times denser compared to rural rabbits.

Previous research from 2016 suggests there were around 3,000 jackrabbits in Edmonton, Visscher said, but it seems the population increases year over year.

They're especially common in areas like Garneau and Oliver, but there's a concern, he said, that the population will eventually disappear entirely from some areas.

"Edmonton is fairly unique in that it's the very northern edge of the species range and everywhere else, the literature suggests that they're in decline," said Visscher.

"So, something that they're doing is contributing to their success."

Darcy Visscher, associate professor of biology at the King's University in Edmonton, is interested to see how jackrabbit behaviours change in more natural areas versus densely-populated residential areas. (Submitted by Darcy Visscher)

A recent study published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution found Edmonton will be more hospitable to wildlife as the climate warms than more southern cities.

The study's authors suggest it's partially due to its geography and wildlife-friendly city planning.

Visscher said he and the team plan to tag 20 rabbits with GPS collars that track their location every 15 minutes to get a sense of where they go each day.

The project is being funded by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada. They've also received money from Parks Canada's Urban Parks Initiative and the Alberta Conservation Association.

He's also interested to see how their behaviours change in more natural areas like parks versus densely-populated residential areas, since jackrabbits are often more active when humans aren't around.

"They're very habitual and they're returning to particular locations to sleep during the day, and I expect that sometimes they will be bumped from those locations," said Visscher.

Visscher hopes to start tracking once the snow starts to fly over the Christmas break.