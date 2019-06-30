Homicide unit investigating after inmate altercation at Edmonton Remand Centre

A 57-year-old man is dead after an altercation at the Edmonton Remand Centre Saturday, the Edmonton Police Service says.

Police were called to a report of a death at the remand centre at about 5:45 p.m. There, they found an unresponsive inmate, who was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Homicide investigators believe there was an altercation between the man and another male inmate.

No charges have been laid, but police continue to investigate.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.