Edmonton family searching for answers after man in 'confrontation' with remand centre staff dies

WARNING: This story contains a graphic photograph.

A grieving family wants answers after 50-year-old Danny Robinson died following a confrontation with staff at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Robinson's family said he was pulled over by Edmonton police on Aug. 23, and taken into custody for unpaid traffic fines. His brother was able to pay the fines the following day and Robinson was expected to be released that evening.

"And I didn't even know for 24 hours, or whatever it works out to, nobody told me that my son was in the hospital," Robinson's mother, Marilyn Hayward, said in an interview.

After six days in a coma, the father of two was dead. The only explanation the family has received was that his heart stopped and his brain was deprived of oxygen.

His mom remembers him as forgiving and helpful, with a brilliant smile.

"All he ever wanted to do really was his best and to make others happy," she said.

An investigation into what happened is now underway. But for the family, it's been a difficult process.

Hayward, who lives in Ontario, said she was told that her son became confrontational after being asked to wear a mask upon release, something she thought was odd, because her son hadn't had a problem with that before.

"That doesn't explain all of the marks on his — his whole head was just beaten," she said. He also had marks on other parts of his body.

Robinson's face appears bruised after the altercation in a photo supplied by his family. (Submitted by Mike Robinson)

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson confirmed that an investigation was launched. It was initially a criminal investigation, but that ended after Robinson's death.

The police service then referred questions regarding Robinson's death to Alberta Justice.

A spokesperson for that department confirmed that inmate deaths are examined under the Fatality Review Act and further details could be made public through any subsequent fatality inquiry.

But details about the manner and cause of death can't be publicly released, though they would be available to the family.

An inquiry could be a year or two or more away, and Hayward teared up as she tried to explain the difficulty of travelling back and forth. Hayward said in the meantime, she hopes the autopsy report will answer some questions.

"In a nutshell, no one has given us any answers or any news that would be worthwhile knowing," she said.