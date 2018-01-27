Inmate who says he's 'sitting duck' at Edmonton Remand Centre denied bail

A 28-year-old inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre who argued that he and other prisoners are in serious danger of contracting COVID-19 has had his request for bail turned down.

David Carter's earlier applications for bail had already been turned down by a provincial court judge and a Court of Queen's Bench justice.

On Tuesday, Court of Queen's Bench Justice John Gill was asked to review those two earlier decisions.

For the case to be heard, the defence had to show there had been a change in circumstances. Carter's defence lawyer, Mark Jordan, argued the pandemic represents that change.

Carter considers himself a "sitting duck" at the remand centre, Jordan argued.

"There's no disinfectant or sanitizers made available to him and the cells are not properly sanitized. He and other inmates aren't being screened or tested or swabbed regularly."

Gill agreed that circumstances have changed.

"In terms of the COVID-19 situation, we obviously have a change in circumstances," Gill said. "We have Mr. Jordan putting forward evidence from his client. I don't think that establishes, in my opinion, a material risk to his health."

Gill dismissed the bail application. A publication ban covers the reasons for that decision.

Carter has been in custody since Dec. 28, 2019, after he was charged with breach of probation and a weapons offence.

In a three-page letter posted on his sister's Facebook page, Carter complained about what he called "a social distancing lockdown" that confines him to a cell with another inmate for 22½ hours a day.

"To date this is the only measure being taken to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus," he wrote. "We are not being provided with gloves and/or masks and are being discouraged from making our own. We even face disciplinary segregation if we do so."

From March 15 and April 20, 151 inmates at the Edmonton Remand Centre were swabbed for COVID-19, according to provincial statistics. To date, there have been no positive cases at the facility, which is the largest of its kind in Canada with 1,952 beds.

It's not known how many prisoners are currently in the facility.

Carter said he is concerned his asthma would put him more at risk if he contracted the virus.

"If I or someone else with breathing problems were to come in contact with the deadly virus in this centre, it will prove fatal," he wrote. "This letter is not a threat nor a get out of jail free card. This is merely a warning of things to come."

Carter is scheduled to go to trial in September.