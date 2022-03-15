Edmonton councillors question cost, routes of regional transit system

Edmonton city councillors are worried that a regional transit system, now in the works, may cost the capital city more money and result in a drop in routes.

The Edmonton Metro Transit Services Commission is drafting the first phase of the regional transit plan and plans to complete it by mid-year, it told council at a meeting Monday.

The regional service is aimed at connecting riders in seven surrounding municipalities to downtown Edmonton.

Councillors raised questions Monday about the cost of the service and what the routes could look like.

Coun. Karen Principe said the recent bus network redesign has already decreased the number of routes, and she is concerned there could be more to come.

"In Edmonton and specifically in my ward, tastawiyiniwak, we lost a lot of transit service and my concern is the possibility of losing more service if metro transit follows through," Principe said.

Principe is among seven councillors who weren't part of the approval process when the EMTSC was established in January 2021.

The regional transit commision has eight members: the cities of Edmonton, Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Spruce Grove and St. Albert, and the towns of Stony Plain and Devon.

Anne Stevenson, councillor for Ward O-day'min, supports a regional transit system but questioned what the changes will mean for Edmonton.

"If it comes back in four months and we see a decrease in service that we don't find acceptable, what do we do at that point?"

Paul Jankowski, CEO of the EMTSC, wanted to dispel perceptions that the regional system would take away bus routes in Edmonton.

"It is not our intention to bring forward any recommendations that significantly impair or reduce service," he told council. "The objective of this is to get the biggest overall return for the invested hours."

Jankowski noted a delay in the launch of the regional service, with wheels on the integrated network now expected on the ground early next year, as opposed to the original plan to start the service in mid-to-late 2022.

The commission also requested more money to operate and draft the plans leading up to early 2023.

The EMTSC board of directors has also approved expanding a loan from the current $5 million to $6.5 million, Jankowski said.

Councillors said they're also concerned Edmonton may end up footing more of the bill on a regional system without seeing the benefits for local residents.

Under the current model, Edmonton will pay about 56 per cent of the cost to run the regional system.

From 13 to 8

Discussions about a metropolitan transit system date back to 2013, with mayors from 13 municipalities signing a Memorandum of Understanding in 2018.

Then in 2020, the regional transit services commission unveiled a business plan, which included the same 13 municipalities.

Strathcona, Parkland, Leduc and Sturgeon counties and Morinville later pulled out of the deal.

Also Monday, Council passed a motion directing administration to analyze and outline the potential impacts of a regional service model on the ETS network, fares, riders, the city's workforce and the operating budget.

City managers are asked to report back with the findings in Sept., as the commission is expected to finalize its phase one draft of the regional plan.

The first phase will coordinate routes to and from the outer municipalities to downtown Edmonton with key destinations at three post-secondary institutions: NAIT, MacEwan and the University of Alberta.