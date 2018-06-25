Edmonton region hit with hail as thunderstorms move through
Residents in the Morinville area north of Edmonton saw hail and high winds as a severe thunderstorm moved through the region Monday afternoon.
Edmonton's Capilano neighbourhood also saw hail, while downtown was hit with heavy rain
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area at about 2:30 p.m.
East Edmonton neighbourhoods including Capilano also saw hail, while downtown was hit with heavy rain.
Several severe thunderstorm warnings continued for areas in northern Alberta into the late afternoon.