Edmonton region hit with hail as thunderstorms move through

Thunderstorm warnings for northern Alberta. (Environment Canada) Residents in the Morinville area north of Edmonton saw hail and high winds as a severe thunderstorm moved through the region Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area at about 2:30 p.m.

East Edmonton neighbourhoods including Capilano also saw hail, while downtown was hit with heavy rain.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings continued for areas in northern Alberta into the late afternoon.