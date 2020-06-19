City indoor pools, fitness centres and arenas gear up to welcome back the public

Edmonton recreation centres will begin reopening in early July, but it won't be business as usual for users.

Physical distancing, gathering restrictions and hand hygiene will all affect how the facilities operate and how the public will be able to access them.

And rather than just showing up for a workout, you'll have to book a time online in advance.

On July 6, the city will begin reopening fitness centres, gyms and fieldhouses at the Clareview, Commonwealth, Terwillegar, and Meadows recreation centres. The Kinsmen Sports Centre will reopen in July but no date has been set yet.

Indoor running tracks and playgrounds won't be open, and instructor-led classes, drop-in classes and childminding won't be available.

Swimmers should be able to start heading back to the pools beginning July 20 when the aquatic facilities at Clareview, Jasper Place and Bonnie Doon reopen. The Kinsmen pools are also expected to reopen but the date isn't set yet.

The city has already said that its outdoor swimming pools and splash parks will not be opening this summer.

Aquatic centres will be restricted to modified lane swimming, aquafit classes, swimming lessons, public swim and rentals.

Finally, several arenas will be reopening for summer ice and concrete rentals. Kenilworth, Londonderry and the twin arenas at the Clareview, Callingwood and Mill Woods centres will open on July 2.

Castle Downs and Russ Barnes arenas will open July 6 and 7 respectively, followed by the Meadows on July 13.

Public skating and shinny hockey will not be available as the arenas will only operate on a booking system.

The city will be releasing more information Friday afternoon about what to expect when visiting its recreation centres.