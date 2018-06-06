Bylaw not ban: Edmonton council will mull new rules for raves

The city of Edmonton would create a new bylaw to regulate electronic dance parties if council agrees to a recommendation released Thursday.

The city's citizen services branch is suggesting a bylaw for events with more than 1,500 party goers.

Coun. Sarah Hamilton said it's common sense to have a bylaw outlining specific rules for the all-night parties.

"It allows administration to actually curb maybe some of the organizers who aren't following best practices and are creating more dangerous circumstances," she said.

City council requested the research last year after reports of high drug use, people requiring medical attention on site, and party goers taken to hospital for injuries and drug-related illnesses.

Last spring, police asked the city to put a temporary ban on raves, after noticing an increase in drug use and stress on first responders.

Council held off on a moratorium and requested the research and report, posted on the city's urban planning committee agenda.

The proposed bylaw could require promoters to take several measures, such as having free water and providing access to a cool-off area where dancing is not permitted.

Logistically, they would be required to have approved emergency response plans, paid medical technicians, doctors or nurses and police on site.

Coun. Scott McKeen supports those measures.

"I think it's absolutely fair to be doing security checks on the way in," McKeen said. "I think the bylaw has to state the required number of medical personnel on site, paid for by the promoter."

The report includes survey results collected between Dec. 14, 2018, and Jan. 11, 2019 from 2,240 people, mostly ravers between 18 and 29 years old.

The majority said they took drugs: 58 per cent before the event and 88 per cent during the event.

More than 90 per cent of those who took drugs said they used ecstasy.

The survey also asked party goers what measures they'd like to see available at the parties.

Ninety-two per cent said they'd like to have drug testing made available, 90 per cent said they'd like to see signs and communications about drug and alcohol safety.

McKeen supports the idea of drug testing, though he admitted it's a controversial idea.

"In some jurisdictions, I gather you can have your drugs tested to make sure that the ecstasy you think you're taking doesn't have fentanyl in it."

He said it's practical to at least consider that kind of harm-reduction measure.

"It's nice to think that we could have people just not do drugs," he said. "But that has not seemed to ever have worked."

In the survey, nearly half of respondents said they experienced harassment at the events, sexual harassment or sexual assault or some form of wanted sexual behaviour.

Despite that, the majority said they feel safe at electronic dance music events compared to other music concerts, festivals, or at bars or nightclubs.

Hamilton said the survey results beg a larger city-wide conversation about behaviour at venues.

Councillors are scheduled to discuss the proposed bylaw for raves at a meeting next Wednesday.

The Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton is expected to attend the meeting Wednesday to discuss the survey results.

