Three arrested, one wanted in 'random February shooting', Edmonton police say

Four people have been charged after a woman was struck with stray bullets while asleep in her home, in what Edmonton police described as a "random February shooting."

Three men face charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm in addition to a number of firearms-related offences, while a woman faces firearms charges, police said in a news release Thursday.

Three of the accused have been arrested but police continue to search for one man wanted on 10 outstanding warrants, the release said.

The four accused were first arrested back in February at the time of the incident, police say.

On Feb. 29, police received multiple reports of gunshots heard in the area of 38th Avenue and 78th Street at around 1:30 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived, police heard a second round of gunshots and traced them to a nearby residence. Officers arrested four people inside, police said.

Police say officers exercising a search warrant found a loaded rifle and a prohibited gun magazine, along with other ammunition.

At the time, officers learned a woman in a nearby home had been struck by a stray bullet. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries with the help of the police tactical unit. Four homes in total were hit with stray bullets, police said, but no one else was injured.

After concluding what police described as a lengthy and complex investigation, the four accused were charged with a number of firearms-related offences. The three men also face charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

"We rely on ballistic and forensic evidence analysis that takes time for results, not to mention the numerous interviews and search warrants that are needed in many of these files we handle," Sgt. Eric Stewart with the EPS firearms investigation unit said in a statement. "We are grateful to the RCMP for their assistance in bringing this file to conclusion."

The two men and one woman who have been arrested face a total of 14 charges.