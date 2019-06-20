A hard rain's gonna fall: Rainfall warnings in effect for west-central Alberta

Time to trade in those sandals for galoshes. More rain is in the forecast.

As of Wednesday morning, rainfall warnings remained in effect for a large portion of the province stretching from Edmonton to Hinton, Whitecourt to Nordegg.

Environment Canada anticipates as much as 80 millimetres could fall before the rain finally lets up on Friday.

A developing low pressure system over central Alberta is to blame for the gloomy forecast, the weather agency said.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Be prepared for possible winter conditions at higher elevations.

Edmonton will see its heaviest rainfall on Wednesday with 10 millilitres in the forecast.

It's the second day of heavy rain for the capital city. A total of 25 millilitres of precipitation fell on Tuesday, breaking a daily record set in 1996.

Many Edmontonians took to social media to bemoan the gloomy weather as city streets turned into estuaries and temperatures chilled.

Many social media posts referenced a hunger for hot soup and a general frustration around having to turn the furnace on.

This forecast boggles my mind. Ima stock up on potato chips and beer. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/depressing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#depressing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/TWidCjZ5qr">pic.twitter.com/TWidCjZ5qr</a> —@SRastin

Might want to pack an umbrella.☂️ 8°C and calling for rain. 🌧️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YegBotWeather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YegBotWeather</a> <a href="https://t.co/OPUy5CRQ9A">pic.twitter.com/OPUy5CRQ9A</a> —@YegBot

Environment Canada's forecast for Edmonton, as of 5 a.m.