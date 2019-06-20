A hard rain's gonna fall: Rainfall warnings in effect for west-central Alberta
When it rains, it pours
Time to trade in those sandals for galoshes. More rain is in the forecast.
As of Wednesday morning, rainfall warnings remained in effect for a large portion of the province stretching from Edmonton to Hinton, Whitecourt to Nordegg.
Environment Canada anticipates as much as 80 millimetres could fall before the rain finally lets up on Friday.
A developing low pressure system over central Alberta is to blame for the gloomy forecast, the weather agency said.
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Be prepared for possible winter conditions at higher elevations.
Edmonton will see its heaviest rainfall on Wednesday with 10 millilitres in the forecast.
It's the second day of heavy rain for the capital city. A total of 25 millilitres of precipitation fell on Tuesday, breaking a daily record set in 1996.
Many Edmontonians took to social media to bemoan the gloomy weather as city streets turned into estuaries and temperatures chilled.
Many social media posts referenced a hunger for hot soup and a general frustration around having to turn the furnace on.
This forecast boggles my mind. Ima stock up on potato chips and beer. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/depressing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#depressing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/TWidCjZ5qr">pic.twitter.com/TWidCjZ5qr</a>—@SRastin
Might want to pack an umbrella.☂️ 8°C and calling for rain. 🌧️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YegBotWeather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YegBotWeather</a> <a href="https://t.co/OPUy5CRQ9A">pic.twitter.com/OPUy5CRQ9A</a>—@YegBot
Environment Canada's forecast for Edmonton, as of 5 a.m.
- Today: Rain ending near noon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Amount 10 mm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High of 15 C.
- Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening. Wind east 20 km/h becoming north 20 near midnight. Low of 12 C.
- Friday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon then 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High of 20 C.
