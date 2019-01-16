'Small-ish' spinach pocket is premier's pick for Edmonton's ultimate snack

Premier Rachel Notley's secret political fuel is a bready pocket of gastronomic goodness.

The fatayer, a Middle Eastern meat pie, is her pick for Edmonton's ultimate snack food.

The NDP leader was keen to take part in Edmonton AM's Snack Checker segment — a very unpolitical odyssey to find the city's ultimate bite-sized delicacy.

The morning crew got an email from Notley's communications staff last week, asking for an official invitation. And we were happy to oblige.

Notley appeared on the show Wednesday, arriving with a takeout container of fatayer from north Edmonton's Sunbake Pita in hand.

'Dough in a little triangular form'

Fatayer can alternatively be stuffed with spinach, cheese or potato.

Notley's favourite is the spinach, with comes infused with lots of garlic and lemon.

It's big on flavour and easy on the post-snack guilt, Notley said.

"It's dough in a little triangular form and it's wrapped around spinach," Notley said, through bites. "It's small-ish and it's contained so you can actually stop eating after one.

"It's not fried so that's a little bit better, and the spinach is spinach which is fundamentally healthy, but it's very tasty."

Nom. Nom. Nom. <a href="https://twitter.com/RachelNotley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RachelNotley</a> gave us her Snack Checker pick this morning and it's fatayer from Sunbake Pita. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ableg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ableg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegfood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegfood</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snackchecker?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snackchecker</a> <a href="https://t.co/riTLssmaFC">pic.twitter.com/riTLssmaFC</a> —@EdmAMCBC

Snack Checker focuses on finger foods and small bites.

Every week, host Mark Connolly and the crew have sampled a different local delicacy and ranked it on three main factors — taste, convenience and satisfaction.

The hungry quest continues, but we have — unscientifically, of course — been keeping score.

We believe snacks transcend all political barriers and in an effort to maintain a healthy balance, the morning crew has asked UCP leader Jason Kenney to share his Snack Checker pick. We're waiting to hear back from his communications team.