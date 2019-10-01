Parents charged after toddler left in cold car outside Edmonton casino

An Edmonton couple faces child abandonment charges after their toddler was found Monday evening in a vehicle parked outside a southeast Edmonton casino.

After someone called in a child welfare complaint, officers were dispatched around 7:20 p.m. to a casino near 70th Street and Argyll Road, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Officers were told that casino security staff had discovered the child, who was about 18 months old, left alone in a vehicle in the parking lot.

"The vehicle windows were left open three-quarters of the way, which allowed security staff access to the cold child," the news release said.



Investigators think the child had been in the vehicle alone for about one hour. The child was in medical distress when found, police said.



The parents were arrested inside the casino and charged with causing a child to be in need of intervention and abandonment of a child.



Members of the police child-at-risk response team were also dispatched to the scene.

The child was not returned to the parents, police spokesperson Scott Pattison said.