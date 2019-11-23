Edmonton public trustees to consider more changes to school calendar

Edmonton Public Schools students may get a week-long break in May in the 2021-22 school year, depending on how trustees vote on two proposed calendars next month.

In February, trustees approved a calendar for the upcoming school year with five fewer instructional days to save money in light of provincial funding cuts. The days were split between two breaks that spanned weekends in November and May.

Trustees on Tuesday were presented with a similar calendar for the subsequent school year, but some wanted to look at an alternative where the five days were combined into a single week-long break in May. This would be in addition to the traditional week-long break at the end of March.

A motion requesting administration create a second calendar for the board to consider passed by a 5-4 majority.

Trustees will choose between the two scenarios on June 9.

Cutting the number of instructional days from 183 to 178 is expected to save the district $2.7 million a year.

Board chair Trisha Estabrooks said the majority of the board didn't think a week-long break was a good idea when they debated and passed the 2020-21 calendar in February.

The board plans to ask parents, students and staff for feedback about changes to the calendar once the next school year is underway. Estabrooks argued it would be easier if the schedule wasn't different in each of the next two years.

"There's lots of change that's happening, already. Lots of changes to the calendar, already," she said. "So I do feel that as a division we need to have some consistency at least two years in a row to give parents that certainty so that they can plan for the future."

Trustee Shelagh Dunn said a week-long May break would make it easier for parents for make arrangements for their children than a Friday, Monday and Wednesday.

"It's so much easier to find child care over spring break because it's a week long," she said.

Differing opinions

Board officials noted parents were split on the issue when they were surveyed about five years ago.

Parent who spoke to CBC News on Tuesday night also offered differing opinions on the two calendar options.

Chris Stambaugh has a 12-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son. He prefers having the days grouped into a single week to make it easier to find child care.

"When it's a day here and a day there and different parts of the month, it makes it a lot more challenging for me — and I'm sure for a lot of parents — to find somebody to care for those kids," he said.

Loretta King has a 13-year-old daughter who goes to T.D. Baker School in southeast Edmonton. She prefers having the non-instructional days broken up to create longer weekends in the spring and fall.

King also argues a week-long break in May could hamper students' progress in school.

"When you're that close to the end of the school year, I think it takes the focus away from finishing the job," she said.

Trustees want to have a calendar for 2021-22 in place by the end of the school year.

Schools have been closed since mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19, leaving students to complete their year through online instruction. The province has still yet to determine whether online learning will continue in the fall or if students will return to their classrooms.