Edmonton Public Schools halts school resource officer program

Edmonton's public school board is endorsing a new model to replace the school resource officer program for the new school year.

The program, which places police officers in 21 public schools, was scrutinized over the summer as dozens of members of the public argued in board meetings to end it.

The school resource officer program is to be replaced with a newly-developed Youth Enhanced Deployment model, according to news release Friday from Edmonton Public Schools.

In a statement Friday, the Edmonton Police Service said it is "disappointed" by the school board's decision.

The new model is a modified version of the youth enhanced initiative launched by school resource officers in April in response to COVID-19 school closures, EPS said.

Under the new model, police officers will not be assigned to individual schools, but to two geographic areas — north and south — in the city.

Officers trained to respond to youth will answer calls in the school and community.

"We've heard loud and clear that community members have concerns about the school resource officer program and we've taken this feedback very seriously," board chair Trisha Estabrooks said in the release.

An independent evaluation of the school resource officer program approved in June will continue while the division moves to the new model.

At the time, trustees couldn't agree on whether the program should be suspended while it was under scrutiny. In a split vote, a motion to temporarily remove officers from schools was defeated.

The new model was developed by public school staff in collaboration with EPS. The two organizations will continue to review the program and make adjustments throughout the year, according to the release.

The model has been proposed only for the 2020-21 school year at this time. A vote to suspend the school resource officer program slated for the Sept. 8 board meeting is no longer expected.