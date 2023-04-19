Edmonton public schools enrolment spikes, funding hits over a billion dollars

Edmonton public schools are expecting to see more than 5,000 new student enrolments in the fall.

This is a five per cent increase from September 2022, with the estimated revenue for the division this year sitting at $1.29 billion, just above a six per cent increase from the previous year.

"This is clearly not enough money to be able to do the job that we need to do," said Superintendent Darrel Robertson.

During the Edmonton Public School Board meeting Tuesday afternoon, Robertson said once inflationary pressures and logistical costs such as utilities and insurance are deducted, the division is left with $26,150 per student.

Approximately 74 per cent of the total funds are allocated to resources for students in the classroom, and the remaining balance goes toward fixed costs.

The enrolment projection for the upcoming school year is set to hit 114,265, not including international students.

"It's a significant hit to the budget and when you factor it in over our 213 schools, it will have an impact. Our schools will feel budgetary pressures as they're organizing for instruction next year," Robertson said in the meeting.

A particular concern for the division is the dropping amount of its reserve fund, which it has relied on to soften the impact of frozen funding in previous years.

The district has been facing higher operating costs due to inflation for fixed costs like utilities, insurance and school maintenance. The result is that the 74 per cent of funding going into the classroom, is a lower amount than in previous years.

The weighted moving average formula has been controversial since Education Minister Adriana LaGrange introduced it in February 2020. The formula is calculated using enrolment figures from the previous, current and upcoming school years.

Trustee Marcia Hole called the formula complicated and last year when discussing the budget for the current school year, trustee Trisha Estabrooks said although the budget increased it leaves hundreds of students unfunded.

Critics say the formula benefits rural schools with declining enrolments and hurts the large metro school boards with a growing number of students.

Specialized supports

Funding rates for the specialized support grant, which is meant to provide support and services to promote inclusive learning, is set to increase by 10 per cent.

Due to the increased enrolment rates, the grant is higher than previous years but board members said the increase still does not match the demand.

The board's chief financial officer Todd Burnstad said around 10 per cent of the student population in the division is in need of specialized support but their needs range from moderate to severe, and not all the needs are in the same areas.