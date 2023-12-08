Edmonton city council green-lights expanding Heritage Valley library

A community hub in southwest Edmonton will soon be getting a makeover, following overwhelming support from city council.

During last month's budget meetings, council voted 10-3 in favour of increasing funding for the Edmonton Public Library (EPL) by $449,000 in 2025 and $37,000 in 2026 to support the Heritage Valley branch expansion.

"We won the lottery," Sharon Day, EPL executive director of customer experience, told CBC News.

"The need has been so clear."

The number of people who visit the small Heritage Valley branch is comparable to that of medium and large public library branches in Edmonton, Day said.

The organization has been asking for this "for some time" because the area has seen great population growth, Day said.

Since opening in 2018, the Heritage Valley branch has become a cultural hub for residents in the city's southwest. (Edmonton Public Library)

"That library is completely overmatched," said Ward pihêsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell, who moved the item.

"[Libraries are] valuable additions to our communities when we get a chance to build them."

The library in Heritage Valley would grow from about 3,000 square feet to about 10,000 square feet by leasing additional space, according to budget documents.

To address the needs of the community, the expansion will include creating a separate program room, more study and seating spaces, as well as building a larger collection of books and public computers.

Jarrell Oliveira, who lived in Heritage Valley when the library first opened in 2018, still visits the branch with his kids — even though he has since moved away from the neighbourhood.

Edmontonian Jarrel Oliveira has been visiting the Heritage Valley library branch with his kids for years. (Google Meets)

"Everything is conveniently within reach — eatery to minor entertainment and the library," Oliveira said.

"Accessibility to information for adults and kids that's affordable or free is crucial for our development."

Construction is set to begin next year, and the doors to the renovated branch will open in 2025.

Residents will still have access to all library services throughout the renovations.