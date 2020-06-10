Budget squeeze forces Edmonton Public Schools to cut 600 positions

More than 600 full-time-equivalent positions are being eliminated as Edmonton Public Schools grapples with provincial funding pressures as it prepares for the 2020-21 school year.

Trustees on Tuesday approved a $1.2-billion operating budget for next year at the expense of 600 FTE positions. The job losses include 178 teaching positions and more than 400 educational assistants.

"These are permanent layoffs," board chair Trisha Estabrooks said in an interview after the decision.

"I think there's lots of things that sort of gave me pause when discussing [Tuesday's] budget, but in particular those are 611 full-time equivalents, or positions, that will no longer be in our schools, in our classrooms, supporting students.

"And I think of greatest concern to me, and I know my colleagues would share this concern, is that a large portion of those layoffs, more than 400, are in fact our educational assistants."

Educational assistants work in classrooms, providing help for "vulnerable kids," Estabrooks said.

"When we think about supports that are needed for some of our most vulnerable kids, it's as if there is sort of a double whammy happening here," she said. "The layoffs in terms of EAs but also the significant funding cuts that have happened to PUF — program unit funding."

Estabrooks said trustees and administration had a difficult time with the budget.

The provincial government has frozen education funding for the next three years, but the division's enrolment is increasing. It's expected to increase by 2.3 per cent — more than 2,400 students — this fall compared to last September.

"Tight times will continue at Edmonton Public," she said.

She said "hard conversations" lie ahead — between administrators, between trustees, and "with our community and parents, to talk about 'OK, we really are in tight financial times here ... what's our priority here when it comes to educating more than 107,000 students?'"