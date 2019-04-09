Prospects will go to bat for ballpark lease as city contract expires

After six seasons bringing summer collegiate action to the heart of Edmonton's river valley, the Edmonton Prospects may soon be in search of a new home field.

The team's four-year lease at the city-owned RE/MAX Field expires after the 2019 baseball season "and will not be renewed for an optional fifth year," says a report going to city council's community and public services committee on Wednesday.

Instead, Edmonton is looking for a new long term tenant.

The Prospects, who play in the Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL), have called the ballpark home since 2013. This year's home opener is May 25 against the Lethbridge Bulls.

Team owner Patrick Cassidy is adamant the team should stay put.

"We expect to see another record year down at the ballpark," Cassidy said in an interview Tuesday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "I think we're on a positive trend and we just want to keep that going."

The team will submit a proposal for a new lease with the city, Cassidy said. He expects they will be able to out-bat any competing offers for the ball park.

"If it's not us, it's not good news, but we're pretty confident that it can be us," Cassidy said.

The report going to the community services committee says the city is putting out a request for submissions on a new 10-year lease agreement for the ballpark that would begin in 2020.

The report says there have been "ongoing challenges" with the Prospects' ability to fulfil the terms of its licence agreement. The city said it has received unsolicited inquiries from other organizations interested in operating the ballpark.

'A double-edged sword'

Team management was made aware of the city's plan for an open bidding process about five months ago, Cassidy said.

"I think they're looking to put it out there again to the public and see what maybe comes out of the woodwork," he said. "It's kind of a double-edged sword.

"There is always some trepidation when you need to successfully win a bid but then again, if we win the bid, then we will feel like now we've got a longer term future in front of us."

If the Prospects don't win the bid, Cassidy said there is no clear alternative home park.

"That's the million-dollar question," he said. "If, at some point in time, if it looked like it wasn't going to come together, we would have to explore all of our options."

The long-term plan for West Rossdale includes a new strategy called River Crossing which would alter residential and commercial development plans for the area surrounding the ballpark.

Cassidy believes the ballpark can co-exist with any future development in the area.

"It would be a real sad situation if we couldn't keep that ballpark at that location. It's historic," Cassidy said.

"All this talk about condos and developers coming in and wanting the land, it would be nice to put an end to that.

"We're lucky that we've got such a great ballpark in such a great location and there's a market out there that loves the sport so we've got to keep this going."