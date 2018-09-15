Plane headed from Edmonton to Chilliwack, B.C. reported missing

Aviation crews from B.C. are searching for possible survivors after a private plane headed from Edmonton to Chilliwack was reported missing Friday afternoon.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre based in Victoria, B.C. confirmed two people were on the two-seater plane.

Spokesperson Lt. Tony Wright with the JRCC didn't know what kind of private plane it is or what company or person owns the aircraft.

The JRCC sent out a CC-130 Hercules aircraft to look for the two-seater plane Friday, based on information from air traffic control and the private plane's flight plan.

Saturday morning, a CC-115 Buffalo aircraft took over from the Hercules, and a CH-149 helicopter from Comox also joined the effort.

Teams are now looking in a 600-kilometre long corridor along Highway 5 between Chilliwack and Valemount, B.C.

"We're still looking for the aircraft. As long as there's a chance that people have survived, we're going to keep looking," Wright told CBC News in Edmonton late Saturday afternoon.

Seven volunteers from the Civil Aviation Search and Rescue Association are also searching the area.