Edmonton soldier charged with two counts of sexual assault

An Edmonton-based soldier has been charged with two counts of sexual assault after an incident involving a civilian was reported to military police.

The accused is a private with 1 Combat Engineer Regiment based in Edmonton, the Canadian Armed Forces said in a news release Tuesday.

He was charged on July 26 by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) after the incident was reported to military police in Edmonton.

"These charges are the result of a thorough criminal investigation, and are indicative of our commitment and resolve to insure that those responsible for committing sexually-based offences within the Canadian Armed Forces are brought to justice," said Lt.-Commander Bryan MacLeod with CFNIS in a release.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Morinville Provincial Court on Sept. 5.