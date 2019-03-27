Edmonton police seek more victims after girls allegedly groped at Terwillegar pool

A 53-year-old man is facing five charges in connection with groping incidents at a southwest Edmonton pool, and police believe there may be more victims.

The man allegedly groped three underage girls on the afternoon of March 3 at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said the man — holding a yellow pool noodle around his waist and with reflective goggles on his head — grabbed the girls as they swam through the pool's lazy river.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect. Investigators believe there may be additional victims in the case. (Edmonton Police Service) The man was identified and arrested later that day, police said.

Mark Brookes was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and assault, following an investigation by the Edmonton Police Service Child Protection Section.

Investigators released a photo of Brookes in an attempt to identify other potential victims. Other people may have had similar encounters with Brookes, investigators said. They are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

Brookes has been released from custody with conditions. He is prohibited from having contact with any person under the age of 16 without the presence of a parent or guardian of the child.

He is also prohibited from being within 100 metres of any public park, swimming pool, daycare centre, school ground, playground or community centre.