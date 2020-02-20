Nothing but a dead muskox: Alberta man tests survival skills in NWT wilderness

Robert Edwards was left to survive in Canada's northern wilderness for 30 days with two strangers, no tools and zero supplies.

His only provisions were the clothes on his back and a dead muskox.

The odiferous carcass of the long-haired, hump-backed animal was not exactly a delectable piece of meat.

"How does muskox taste? It tastes just like it sounds," Edwards, 46, said in an interview Thursday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"It tastes just like a musky old ox. They're not good."

Edwards, a welder who lives in Ponoka, Alta., was a contestant in the premiere season of Alone: The Beast, a TV series designed to test the survival skills of contestants by leaving them to their own devices in the Canadian wilderness.

The series, from the makers of Alone, debuted last week on the History channel. The episode Edwards is featured in airs Thursday evening.

The show was filmed last September and October northeast of Yellowknife, NWT, on the shores of Great Slave Lake.

Soon after Edwards and his fellow contestants were dropped into the woods, a flare exploded from somewhere deep in the forest. They were instructed to track the source of the smoke.

"The Dene tribe in Northwest Territories had shot us an animal, a big game animal, but we had no idea what it was until we got there," Edwards said.

"They helicoptered it in and dropped it on site for us ... and then we had to go find it."

Would I do it again? I would do it in a heartbeat. Robert Edwards

Butchering the 300-pound beast with implements found on the forest floor was an "absolutely horrible" task, Edwards said.

Their only other source of food would be foraged wild plants, berries and mushrooms.

"I had zero experience butchering a muskox," he said. "I had never even seen one.

"That was our meat. After about 15 days of curing with smoke, it wasn't too bad."

Even if the meals were hard to swallow, Edwards said he would happily return to the show for another test of his survival skills — if given the chance.

"I'm generally a happy camper," he said. "After 14 days, you start to get a little bit homesick but there is a mindset. You have to put that aside and focus on the task at hand.

"Would I do it again? I would do it in a heartbeat."

A promise fulfilled

The adventure with Alone was far from Edwards's first foray into the wilderness. He is the founder of the Alberta Primitive Skills Society, a nonprofit that teaches courses on bushcraft skills including hunting, trapping, fire-starting and archery.

Edwards hopes the series inspires others to hone their survival skills and find a passion for nature.

It's all part of a promise he made many years ago, after an active, happy childhood spent in the bush with his father.

"I was raised hunting, fishing and trapping and we didn't have a lot of cash in the house so whatever we shot or trapped was what was on the table," he said.

"My dad taught us most of our wilderness skills and he was the kind of guy, if you wanted to know something you just had to ask.

"That was a promise that we had made when we were kids, that the knowledge that he passed on to us, we would pass on to anybody that wanted it."