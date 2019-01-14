High pollution, heavy fog prompt advisories for Edmonton area

Environment Canada has issued a pair of advisories for the Edmonton region as "stagnant winter weather" traps pollution and contributes to a dense fog forming over the city.

As of 4 a.m. Monday, a special air quality statement due to high pollution levels remained in effect for Edmonton, St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater and Smoky Lake.

"Stagnant winter weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels," reads the advisory.

"Pollution continues to be trapped around the Edmonton region under an atmospheric inversion."

An atmospheric inversion happens when the air becomes warmer as the altitude increases, and can trap pollution below.

Air quality is expected to remain poor until this afternoon when the winds are expected to pick up, the weather agency said.

Residents could experience symptoms like coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Most at risk are children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung diseases.

Meanwhile, an extensive area of fog developed around Edmonton and Lloydminster Monday and is expected to reduce visibility to near zero at times.

Drivers are urged to use caution during the morning commute.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," warned Environment Canada.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

The dense fog is expected to continue until later Monday morning.

A fog advisory remains in effect for;