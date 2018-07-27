Edmonton police investigate fatal collision on Yellowhead Trail
Edmonton police are investigating a two-vehicle collision Friday evening on Yellowhead Trail that claimed the life of one person.
Yellowhead closed in both directions between 121st and 127th streets
Edmonton police are investigating a two-vehicle collision Friday evening on Yellowhead Trail that claimed the life of one person.
The collision was reported to the Edmonton Police Service at 7:50 p.m. All lanes of Yellowhead Trail between 121st and 127th streets are closed in both directions while the EP Major Collision Investigation Section investigates.
Police did not indicate if there were any other injuries.