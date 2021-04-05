Edmonton police officer conducting traffic stop hurt in Whitemud Drive collision

An Edmonton police officer suffered minor injuries in a collision Monday while conducting a traffic stop on Whitemud Drive.

The collision happened around 11:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Whitemud Drive near 91st Street.

The officer had pulled over a car and was walking in front of his police vehicle when a commercial truck struck the vehicle, "catapulting it forward and into the member," police said.

The police vehicle was pushed forward and collided with the vehicle the officer had pulled over.

Paramedics took the officer to hospital, police said.

The truck driver remained on scene. Police said charges are pending.

Any witnesses are asked to contact city police.