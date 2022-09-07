Edmonton police warn of dangerous person in northeast neighbourhood after 2 injured, 1 dead

Police are requesting residents, pedestrians and motorists in the Homesteader neighbourhood to shelter in place or avoid the area after attacks left one person dead and two people seriously injured.

Edmonton police say there is a man in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue with an edged weapon. A news release sent at 3:30 p.m. said to expect a heavy police presence while police search for the suspect.

Police say they believe the assaults are random in nature.

The suspect is described as a male with curly black hair wearing a dark hoodie and grey shirt. He was described as dishevelled and untidy by witnesses.

Police warn to not approach the suspect as he is considered dangerous. More information on the attacks is forthcoming, according to the release.