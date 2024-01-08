Content
Edmonton police tie 27 events to extortion series targeting South Asian community

Edmonton police say members of the local South Asian community have been targeted in 27 related extortion events since October. 

Anyone who has been targeted or has information asked to come forward

Paige Parsons · CBC News ·
The framing of a house exposed by fire. The sun rises from the structure. Smoke rises from the exposed framing.
Fire crews were called to a fire inside a home under construction in west Edmonton on Jan. 8. Police say the case is believed to be linked to a known extortion scheme in the city. (David Bajer/CBC)

Edmonton police are now tying 27 events to a series of extortions, arsons and shootings that have targeted members of the local South Asian community since October.

The Edmonton Police Service held a news conference Thursday to share information about five extortions, 15 arsons and seven firearms offences.

Investigators say recent incidents include a house fire in Beaumont on Tuesday and a drive-by shooting at a home in the Cy Becker neighbourhood in northeast Edmonton on Jan. 10.

In a news release Thursday, police said no injuries have been reported as a result of the shootings, but a firefighter was injured in one of the arsons.

Police said property damage estimated at $9 million has been reported as a result of the fires and shootings.

Police are calling on anyone who has been targeted in similar incidents, or anyone who has information about the cases to come forward.

More to come.

 

 

