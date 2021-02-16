Edmonton police to investigate removal of homeless people from LRT

Edmonton police are launching an investigation into an incident Sunday night where officers told homeless people seeking shelter in extreme temperatures to leave an LRT station.

Acting police chief Al Murphy announced the move Wednesday morning at a meeting of city council's Community and Public Services Committee.

"We should have arranged transportation or helped in accessing the services our partnering agencies have in place to keep our most vulnerable safe and warm," he said. "We must do better and for this we are sorry."

Murphy said the Professional Standards Branch opened an investigation after receiving a public complaint on the matter.

Police will work with the city to review processes "to ensure there's a clear understanding of the extreme weather protocols and our mutual responsibilities," he said.

Police announced the investigation after Mayor Don Iveson called for a review of the city's extreme-weather protocols

Iveson referred to the video footage of the incident that has circled social media since Sunday evening, showing officers moving homeless people from city property into extreme cold and unsafe conditions.

"During these extreme weather conditions, we have procedures that are to be followed to ensure all Edmontonians, including our most vulnerable, are kept safe," Iveson said. "It would appear these were not followed during these instances."

Iveson asked city administration to review extreme-cold protocols, how the city works with community groups, EPS and shelters to community the policy, and how and when it is enacted.

Administrators are expected to report back by late March.