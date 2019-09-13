Four charged following targeted drug investigation by Edmonton police

Four people have been arrested and charged with multiple drug and firearm offences following a recent drug trafficking investigation by the Edmonton police.

During a search of two homes in west Edmonton on Sept. 11, investigators with the targeted offender section discovered methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl pills worth an estimated $370,000, police said Friday in a news release.

Officers also seized $26,347 in cash. Investigators found a handgun and ammunition in a hidden compartment in a car parked nearby.

At the time of the arrests, the four suspects were out on bail after facing previous related charges, police said.

The targeted offender section manages offenders on release, enforces judicial conditions, and executes criminal warrants.