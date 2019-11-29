Skip to Main Content
Police investigate suspicious death in west Edmonton apartment building
Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found Thursday inside a west Edmonton apartment building.

Police found a body inside this west Edmonton apartment building on Thursday. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

Police responded to a property near 154th Street and 84th Avenue where they found a deceased man.

The death is suspicious, police said in a news release around 1 a.m. Friday.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.  Police could not confirm the age of the deceased. 

As of Friday morning, there was a heavy police presence at the Whitehall Square apartment building in the Lynnwood neighbourhood.

Police tape was draped across an exterior door near the building's parkade.

Officers remained on scene in the Lynnwood neighbourhood on Friday morning. Police tape could be seen draped outside the property. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

 

