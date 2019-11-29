Police investigate suspicious death in west Edmonton apartment building

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found Thursday inside a west Edmonton apartment building.

Police responded to a property near 154th Street and 84th Avenue where they found a deceased man.

The death is suspicious, police said in a news release around 1 a.m. Friday.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled. Police could not confirm the age of the deceased.

As of Friday morning, there was a heavy police presence at the Whitehall Square apartment building in the Lynnwood neighbourhood.

Police tape was draped across an exterior door near the building's parkade.