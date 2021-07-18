Edmonton police investigating suspicious death of 46-year-old woman

Homicide investigators are looking into the death of woman in downtown Edmonton early Sunday morning, police say.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it responded to a call for help from paramedics at a multi-unit residence near 104 Street and 106 Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.

Responding officers found a dead woman, 46, when they arrived on scene, police say.

Her death is considered suspicious and a male — EPS did not release his age — is in custody, police say.

An autopsy is scheduled for July 23.

The EPS' homicide section is still investigating in the meantime.

