Edmonton police investigating suspicious death of 46-year-old woman
Homicide investigators are looking into the death of woman in downtown Edmonton early Sunday morning, police say.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it responded to a call for help from paramedics at a multi-unit residence near 104 Street and 106 Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.
Responding officers found a dead woman, 46, when they arrived on scene, police say.
Her death is considered suspicious and a male — EPS did not release his age — is in custody, police say.
An autopsy is scheduled for July 23.
The EPS' homicide section is still investigating in the meantime.
