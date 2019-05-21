Skip to Main Content
Homicide unit investigating after Edmonton man dies in hospital
Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man who arrived at an Edmonton hospital Monday evening suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the report of a disturbance near 101st Street and 118th Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. Monday, police said in a news release.  

A short time later, police were contacted by a local hospital where a 26-year-old man had died shortly after arrival.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

 

