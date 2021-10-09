Police investigating after man died following reported assault in southwest Edmonton home

Police are investigating the death of man who died in hospital after a reported assault in a southwest Edmonton late Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service responded to a report of an assault in a home near 109th Street and 67th Avenue.

Responding officers found an injured 43-year-old man when they arrived on scene and provided first aid. The man was then sent to hospital, but he died from his injuries, police say.

A 19-year-old woman was found nearby and arrested. Investigators have since confirmed that she and the man knew each other, police say.

There is no concern to public safety at this time, police added.

The force's homicide section continues to investigate the death, which has been deemed suspicious.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, police say.