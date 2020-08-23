Edmonton police seek witnesses after man found injured near bus shelter dies

Edmonton police's homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death that happened Saturday morning in northeast Edmonton.

At approximately 4 a.m. in the area of 118th Avenue and 42nd Street, pedestrians saw an injured man in his 60s near a bus shelter and called 911, police said in an emailed release.

The man was treated by EMS and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said an investigation revealed there may have been an altercation between the deceased and another individual that took place shortly before his death.

Police are looking for witnesses as well as dash-cam footage from vehicles that were either parked or had driven by the area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Aug. 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

An autopsy for the deceased has been scheduled for Tuesday.